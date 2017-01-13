Latest Features

Florida Man Arrested For Trump Assassination ThreatsDominic Puopolo was arrested for a twitter video where he threatened to kill Trump during the inauguration.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Might Be Getting MarriedZayn is sporting a new tattoo which some say is in Gigi's handwriting and Gigi was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement band.
American Airlines Unveils NEW 'Basic Economy' Service To Compete With Low-Cost CarriersIn a step to compete with lower priced carriers, American Airlines is introducing 'Basic Economy' fares to garner more passengers.
Beer Yoga Is Quickly Becoming A ThingStarted in Germany, Beer Yoga incorporates beer into various Yoga poses. Inventors came up with the idea to combine two relaxing activities, Yoga and drinking.
Men vs. Women: Who's The Better Driver?A new study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reveals it's time to re-think which of the sexes is a better driver!
George H.W and Barbara Bush Admitted To HospitalH.W. was admitted today and placed in the ICU with pneumonia.

Beyoncé Supports Women’s March on Washington"We raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists."
Questlove will Pay Chrisette Michele Not to Perform at Trump InaugurationNo word yet on if Chrisette will take him up on his offer.
Will Lady Gaga Perform on Stadium Roof During Super Bowl Halftime?The retractable roof at NRG Stadium can open in just 7 minutes.
Bella Hadid Warned The Weeknd Selena Gomez is 'Using Him'
5 Singers Who Could Replace Fergie in Black Eyed PeasWhile Fergie's busy working on her solo record, some alternates to consider.
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Show will Feature this 2009 HitFitting a career's worth of greatest hits into 12 minutes can be a challenge.

GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LAEnter For A Chance To Win A Trip To The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

