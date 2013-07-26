“The World’s End” Stars Simon Pegg And Nick Frost In Studio

John, Nick Frost, Tony, Julie, and Simon Pegg

Julie with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg with Webgirl Leslie

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost In Studio 7-26-13

We’re all totally geeking out. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, stars of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, are in town promoting the latest film in a sort of trilogy with director Edgar Wright, The World’s End. They stopped by to chat with us about their new film.

The film follows a group of 5 childhood friends 20 years after attempting a pub crawl called “The Golden Mile” that culminates at a pub called The World’s End. Simon Pegg’s character Gary tries to get the gang back together for another try, but they encounter an unexpected obstacle that might mean the world’s end might be closer than than pub itself. The World’s End opens in theaters August 23rd.

Pegg and Frost were great fun to have in studio, and we even got Nick Frost to participate in our Vine challenge today. Nick raced John in bid to see who could eat a donut in 6 seconds!