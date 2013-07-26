“The World’s End” Stars Simon Pegg And Nick Frost In Studio

July 26, 2013 10:21 AM
Filed Under: celebrities, Celebrity Interview, Donut, Edgar Wright, Hot Fuzz, Movies, Nick Frost, Shaun Of The Dead, Simon Pegg, The World's End, Vine, Zaza and Julie

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost In Studio 7-26-13

playpause

We’re all totally geeking out. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, stars of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, are in town promoting the latest film in a sort of trilogy with director Edgar Wright, The World’s End. They stopped by to chat with us about their new film.

The film follows a group of 5 childhood friends 20 years after attempting a pub crawl called “The Golden Mile” that culminates at a pub called The World’s End. Simon Pegg’s character Gary tries to get the gang back together for another try, but they encounter an unexpected obstacle that might mean the world’s end might be closer than than pub itself. The World’s End opens in theaters August 23rd.

Pegg and Frost were great fun to have in studio, and we even got Nick Frost to participate in our Vine challenge today. Nick raced John in bid to see who could eat a donut in 6 seconds!

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live