Best Moments From Suburbia Fest Caught On Vine!

May 5, 2014 11:34 AM
If you missed Suburbia Fest over the weekend, we’ve got you covered! Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive some of our favorite moments in six-second increments. Thanks, Vine!

 

Justin from Blue October twerks for the people!

 

Tegan & Sara sing an a cappella version of their hit “Everything is Awesome”.

 

Tanner Patrick played a round of “Whack-a-Mole” with the guys from Smallpools. **UPDATED**

 

Zac and Dave from American Authors were goofing off during a commercial break. Would you call this singing?

 

Larry Gee does his rendition of Pharrell’s song “Happy” while wearing Julie’s hat.

 

David Guetta got the crowd raging!

 

Check out the full-length interviews with your favorite artists plus Zazza, Julie and me right here!

