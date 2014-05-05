Best Moments From Suburbia Fest Caught On Vine!

If you missed Suburbia Fest over the weekend, we’ve got you covered! Let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive some of our favorite moments in six-second increments. Thanks, Vine!

Justin from Blue October twerks for the people!

Tegan & Sara sing an a cappella version of their hit “Everything is Awesome”.

Tanner Patrick played a round of “Whack-a-Mole” with the guys from Smallpools. **UPDATED**

Zac and Dave from American Authors were goofing off during a commercial break. Would you call this singing?

Larry Gee does his rendition of Pharrell’s song “Happy” while wearing Julie’s hat.

David Guetta got the crowd raging!

Check out the full-length interviews with your favorite artists plus Zazza, Julie and me right here!