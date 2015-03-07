Super Healing: Pratt & Evans Headline Star-Studded Hospital Visit

March 7, 2015 9:13 PM
Chris Pratt and Chris Evans have an ongoing rivalry. Two of Marvel’s biggest movie stars, Captain America and Star Lord have been going head-to-head since their infamous super bowl bet. Fortunately, their “feud” is a far cry from the destructive superhero showdowns commonly found in comic book pages. Rather than duking it out in a city-destroying clash, both stars agreed to do something truly heroic by raising funds to help sick children. In fact, eonline caught the stars visiting a hospital once again, this time with Evans in full costume!

The pair brought special swag for children throughout the hospital, pausing to take pictures and give each patient a special pep talk. Hit the link above for pictures of Pratt and Evans meeting kids like Oskar Beechum, whose mother says she can’t wait to watch Captain America with her son: “It will be like he knows him personally now.”

I had a blessed childhood, full of scrapes and bruises but never anything as intimidating as the struggle these brave little heroes are going up against every day. It’s good to see stars using their power to improve the world around them. That’s what heroism is all about.

