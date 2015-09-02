Miley Cyrus’ Latest Photo Shoot Is Basically Porn

September 2, 2015 11:17 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Interview Magazine, Masturbation, Miley Cyrus, naked, nude, Photo Shoot, Topless

If you thought Miley Cyrus’ outfits for MTV’s Video Music Awards were revealing, you may want to stop reading now. It only gets worse from here.

You’ve probably heard by now, Miley had what we would all call a “wardrobe malfunction” during the LIVE show. Even though the show was in delay, MTV managed to miss blurring out Miley’s nip slip!

Nope, that’s not even the worst part.

Just when you thought Miley couldn’t fall any further from her Hannah Montana good girl days, she manages to shock us once again! In her latest photo shoot for Interview magazine, she’s closing the gap between art and freeing the female nipple into porn.

Photographer Mert Alas features Miley using FaceTime for sexy time. Some of the pics include her in a g-string and baring the tatas. To no one’s surprise, some of those pics include her licking random inanimate objects. However, those are mild in comparison to the grand finale. Let’s just say Miley can be seen giving herself some self love. Oh yeah, it shows everything too!

Although we don’t recommend it…it is completely and totally 100% NOT SAFE FOR WORK!!! If you want to see the Miley Cyrus picture, click HERE. I

All the photos are scheduled to hit magazines stands everywhere on September 8th.

Comments

One Comment

  1. danielwalldammit says:
    September 2, 2015 at 6:43 pm

    Your post is basically porn.

    Reply

