‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’: Movie-Going Advice From An Average DJ

I was one of those crazy folks who decided to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens on opening night…at the very first showing, even: at AMC Stonebriar 24 in Frisco. But, no, I didn’t dress up.

A few things hit me by the time I walked out of the theater: helpful things that you might not see in an average movie review or social media post.

Here they are:

There are a lot of showings to go around

At the risk of making it sound like a commercial for AMC Stonebriar 24, they’re showing the movie 40 times today: and only two showings (at the time I’m writing this) are sold out (IMAX 3D: which is understandable…see below).

The concession lines are a nightmare

Even though you’ll definitely have a chance to see the movie, if you’re going at “high traffic times,” prepare to wait in long lines to get your snacks. It took me about 25 minutes to get mine…and that probably won’t change this weekend.

The 3D doesn’t suck

Hard to believe: but it’s true! Pay the extra few bucks to see it in 3D. Even though the 3D was added “post-production”, it’s amazing. Key scenes to prove my point: Ren climbing around inside a demolished star destroyer (the depth of field is awesome); a scene where a star destroyer is hovering in space (it feels like you could reach out and touch it).

There are huge emotional moments

Prepare to be really happy and really sad. It may sound cliche, but bring the Kleenex.

There are opportunities for spoilers galore

Funny enough, things happen that almost no one predicted: this is both surprising and cool. Please don’t be a jerk and post these spoilers on social media (and it would be really easy to do so)…it’ll lessen the effect for someone else when they finally experience it while watching the movie.

It really needs to be PG

Sure: there’s a heck of a lot of violence…but not “chopping off heads” Lord of the Rings-type violence. There are torture scenes: but they’re not bloody. I’ll have no problem bringing my 8-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter (although my wife will look away during the torture scenes!).

Prepare to be set up for a sequel

I never looked at my watch: but I felt myself squirming in my seat towards the end of the film wondering if certain things were going to be resolved. Most of them are…but there’s a lot of room for more story!

~Mike Hatch

