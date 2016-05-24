Golfer Rory McIlroy Donates Entire $750,000 Paycheck to Charity

May 24, 2016 11:04 AM By Tanner Kloven
Rory McIlroy is currently the #3 golfer in the world and over the weekend, he won the Irish Open, thanks to two fantastic shots at the end.

The victory was especially important to Rory because he was born and raised in Ireland, which means the Irish Open is his “home” tournament.

Well, after the victory, Rory fought back tears as he talked about what winning the event meant to him, and then announced that he’s donating the entire $750,000 first place prize to his charity – the Rory Foundation – which was established to improve the lives of kids and families.

It was a big win for Rory – and definitely a big win for all the kids who will be helped by his generosity.

  1. thesmilingpilgrim says:
    May 24, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    Now that’s what I’m talking about

