VIDEO: Golf Heckler Gets Called Out By Pro; Wins $100 When He Sinks Tricky Putt

Am I the only one with visions of Happy Gilmore?

David Johnson was a spectator during a practice round of the Ryder Cup the other day when he saw British pro golfer Rory McIlroy (and his teammate Andy Sullivan) miss a shot…over and over again. Johnson decided to heckle the players: saying he could make the 12-foot putt.

Instead of letting Johnson’s comments go, the pros called him out on it. Justin Rose laid a $100 bill on the green next to the ball: and asked Johnson to make the shot.

He did.

Watch the video above, and read more about this here.

