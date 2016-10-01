VIDEO: Golf Heckler Gets Called Out By Pro; Wins $100 When He Sinks Tricky Putt

October 1, 2016 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Andy Sullivan, David Johnson, Golf, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Ryder Cup

Am I the only one with visions of Happy Gilmore?

David Johnson was a spectator during a practice round of the Ryder Cup the other day when he saw British pro golfer Rory McIlroy (and his teammate Andy Sullivan) miss a shot…over and over again.  Johnson decided to heckle the players: saying he could make the 12-foot putt.

Instead of letting Johnson’s comments go, the pros called him out on it.  Justin Rose laid a $100 bill on the green next to the ball: and asked Johnson to make the shot.

He did.

Watch the video above, and read more about this here.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Piglove says:
    October 1, 2016 at 7:52 am

    I saw this and applauded the heckler. Way to go dude!! That’s putting your magic where your mouth is. XOXO – Bacon

