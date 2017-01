Cowboy’s wide receiver Cole Beasley welcomed another child into this world just hours after a loss to Green Bay in the 2017 NFL play offs.

Beasley and his wife, Kyrstin, are also parents to 2-year-old Ace.

Beasley took to twitter to share his joy along with a picture of the newborn.

The only thing that could heal me has arrived. I love my family so much. pic.twitter.com/hdgG5iRUQf — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 16, 2017

Via NBCDFW