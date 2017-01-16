Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Been Dating Longer Than You Think

An inside source claims Bella Hadid actually broke things off with The Weekend two months ago due to struggles maintaining a long distance relationship. Selena and the Weekend reportedly spent the holidays together.

Bella’s true feelings have also come out. A source says she feels “betrayed”. The sisters and Selena were actually good friends before all the drama. They even helped the singer out when she was going through some hard times.

The inside source reported to TMZ saying:

“Giving Bella and Gigi a heads up would have been the respectful and honorable thing to do… but I guess that’s just Hollywood.”

Via Elite Daily

