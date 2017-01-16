There’s A New Code For If You’re Feeling Unsafe On A Tinder Date

A new code-drink has gone viral. The idea is women who are feeling unsafe while on a date, usually a Tinder or other virtually arranged date. Women who feel unsafe simply need to order an “Angel Shot” with one of three variations depending on the situation.

Neat means the bartender will walk you to your car. Order the drink ‘with ice’ and the bartender will call and Uber or Lyft for you. And finally if you’re really feeling threatened you can order an angel shot ‘with lime’ at which point the bartender will call the police.

Check out this flyer Hooters put up:

Via UPROXX