All You Need to Wash a Car is Soap, Water and a Baby

January 17, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Car Wash, funny, How to

At least that’s what full-time dad, Jordan Watson, has convinced his viewers. In his How to Dad YouTube series, Watson provides tips and tricks to parents on how to teach their children to complete tasks such as fetching a beer, cleaning the house, or in this case washing a car. This chore just got even cuter.

In his latest video, Watson demonstrates his baby’s successful car washing skills from combing your hair with the sponge to splashing water on the car’s bumper. Get ready to have the cleanest whip in the neighborhood. Tire dressing optional.

