Cowboys Fan With “Super Bowl LI Champions” Tattoo Fights Off Trolls And Death Threats

UPDATE: Jordan Garnett talked exclusively with Fast in the Morning today about his future ink plans. He also explained to Nathan and Sybil why he wanted to do it. Listen here:

*****************************************************************************

Jordan Garnett is a stand up comedian living in Florida, is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and has a very unfortunate tattoo.

Back in December, sure of the ‘Boys chances in the upcoming postseason, Garnett went and got a tattoo with the Cowboys logo, surrounded by “Super Bowl LI Champions.”

Y'all keep hating when we win it! I'll remember that you all weren't BELIEVERS! #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/x96G9yS3j2 — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

Since the Cowboys’ horrible loss to the Packers on Sunday, Garnett has had to fight off Twitter trolls saying he jinxed their entire season, and has even had death threats from misguided souls who think he is responsible for the defeat.

Honey I've seen that gif at least 200 times today. You don't impress me. Try harder. https://t.co/HN5YhV6zxg — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 17, 2017

I'm having fun. You got sensitive because your nose ring is ugly like my tattoo https://t.co/Ngd2A1MFOZ — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 17, 2017

This is dumb https://t.co/WgZ8nk22ft — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 17, 2017

Through all he threats, Jordan has promised to make a statement regarding the tattoo, because apparently the world has nothing better to do than troll this guy for getting a sports tattoo.

Via Orlando Weekly