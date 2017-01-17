Ed Sheeran Just Made Billboard History

January 17, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Billboard, ed sheeran, Records, Top 100

2017 is already looking bright for Ed Sheeran—he just made history as being the first artist to have two songs debut in Hot 100 Top 10.

“Shape of You” is the first song to hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100. His second song, “Castle On the Hill” is not far behind in the No. 6 spot.

Billboard isn’t the only place Sheeran is crushing records. According to Spotify, “Shape of You” garnered 52,359,013 plays in a single week knocking off Drake’s “One Dance” off the throne.

For now, fans should keep their eyes peeled for more clues on Sheeran’s highly anticipated third album.

 

