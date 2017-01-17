Florida Gator Goes Viral Because He’s 15 Feet Long & 900 Pounds!

January 17, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: 15 feet long, 900 pounds, Alligator, circle bar b nature preserve, Florida, Viral

Video of a giant Florida alligator is captivating the intrawebs.

The monstrous 15-footer is well known to folks who live in the area, who’ve named it Hunchback. Experts at the Circle Bar B Nature Preserve say the beast likely weighs more than 900 pounds and has been around for awhile.

The video was shot a couple of days ago and has already been shared more than a thousand times. Word of advice if you live anywhere near Lakeland, Florida: keep the dog on a leash, and keep the cat inside. In fact, keep anything smaller than a water buffalo inside.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live