FUNNY Quotes from Betty White On Her 95th Birthday

Betty White is on set today, birthday #95, for a new sitcom to air on Freeform TV. No doubt she’s cracking up everyone at the table read.

People.com compiled a bunch of memorable lines from Betty that made me laugh out loud:

“I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with French fries. And my exercise: I have a two-story house and a very bad memory, so I’m up and down those stairs.”
— to The New York Times

“I’ve always liked older men. They’re just more attractive to me. Of course, at my age there aren’t that many left!”
— to Parade

“Darling, you were supposed to explore the galaxy. Not fill it.”
 to William Shatner during his Comedy Central roast

“My answer to anything under the sun, like, ‘What have you not done in the business that you’ve always wanted to do?’ is: ‘Robert Redford.’ ”
— on The Insider

“Vodka is kind of a hobby.”
— to David Letterman

“Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep a night; nine if you’re ugly.”
— to David Letterman

And who can forget THIS one:

“I didn’t know what Facebook was and now that I do know what it is, it sounds like a huge waste of time … at my age if  I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouija board … In my day, seeing pictures of people’s vacations was considered a punishment.”
— from her 2010 opening monologue on Saturday Night Live

