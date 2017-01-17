HBO Is Exploring A Game Of Thrones Spinoff

HBO’s hugely successful series Games of Thrones still has two seasons to go before the show ends and we’re already talking about the possibility of a spinoff.

Author George R.R. Martin has a lot of source material when it comes to his beloved GOT characters, which seems to be something that HBO is exploring. And when you hear spinoff, think prequel. According to Casey Bloys, who is HBO’s head of original programming content, said…

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

