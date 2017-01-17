HBO Is Exploring A Game Of Thrones Spinoff

January 17, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: exploring, Games of Thrones, HBO, Spinoff

HBO’s hugely successful series Games of Thrones still has two seasons to go before the show ends and we’re already talking about the possibility of a spinoff.

Author George R.R. Martin has a lot of source material when it comes to his beloved GOT characters, which seems to be something that HBO is exploring. And when you hear spinoff, think prequel. According to Casey Bloys, who is HBO’s head of original programming content, said…

“All I can say is that we’re exploring it. We don’t have any scripts, we’re not even close to saying ‘Oh let’s do this.’ But it’s a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It’s a really rich world. We’d be foolish not to look at it.”

Bloys also addressed rumors about a Deadwood movie, True Detective Season 3, and whether or not there will be more installments of The Night Of. You can read more about those show HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live