Jessica Alba Stopped By Police Office Who Has Tattoo Of Her Face On His Arm

January 17, 2017 8:26 AM
When this guy got this tattoo of Jessica Alba’s face, did he ever in a million years think he would run into the actress randomly on the street?

Well he did, and Alba was so smitten by the tat she had to capture a sweet Instagram video.  She captioned the post, “Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it!  So cool and such a trip.”

Via People

