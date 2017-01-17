Margot Robbie Is Unrecognizable As Tonya Harding

In Hollywood, it’s very common for actresses and actors to change their appearance for a role. Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Hanks have all lost or gained dramatic amounts of weight for roles.

However, Margot Robbie’s recent transformation might have them all beat. Is that Margot Robbie or is that Tonya Harding???

That’s right Margot Robbie’s next film is a Tonya Harding biopic which will more than likely center around the moments before and after she conspired someone to take out Nancy Kerrigan at the knees after ice skating practice. But that’s not the focus here. Margot Robbie is Tonya Harding!

Woah, Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding…nailed it! Can't wait to see Seb…#ITonya pic.twitter.com/k19wmccTh2 — Bucky's Doll (@Nancy_Sgro) January 16, 2017

It’s like the wardrobe department stole that sweater right out of Tonya Harding’s closet! And those mom jeans are on point!