Taking A Break From Facebook Can Greatly Improve Emotional State, Study Finds

A recent study in Denmark found that people who take at least a week-long break from Facebook can experience an extreme psychological lift. The study’s author, Morten Tromholt, wrote that “Taking a break from Facebook has positive effects on two dimensions of well-being: our life satisfaction increases and our emotions become more positive.”

Tromholt recruited 1,095 users for a one-week study, who were an average of 34-years-old, spent an average of about more than an hour on Facebook every day, and were overwhelmingly (86%) women. The first day, the volunteers filled out a short survey that measured their emotions, mood, a satisfaction with their lives, as well as to see if any of them experience “Facebook envy.”

The volunteers were then divided into two groups. One stopped using Facebook for a week, and the other used Facebook as normal. The group that stopped using Facebook reportedly experienced greater levels of satisfaction with their lives than those who still used the social media platform. The emotional platforms that study focused on included enthusiasm, happiness, loneliness, life enjoyment, depressiveness, sadness, decisiveness, anger and worry.

Since the study was focused in Denmark, and most of the participants were women, there is a question if these findings can be translated to the general population. Also, some members in the group that was not allowed to use Facebook admitted they “cheated.” Tromholt continued, in his findings, that the results of this experiment could only be viewed as describing the “average effect.” Also, he found that one does not necessarily need to quite social media altogether, but just change your attitudes toward the site, and end the unnecessary jealousy of other’s posts, aka “Facebook envy.” Tromholt concludes, “These findings indicate that it might not be necessary to quit Facebook for good to increase one’s wellbeing, — instead an adjustment of one’s behaviour on Facebook could potentially cause a change.” As for some simple advice for Facebook envy, “avoid browsing the sections (or specific friends) on Facebook causing this envy.”

Via Minnpost