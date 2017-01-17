Wife Of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Arrested In Connection With Shootings

January 17, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: LGBTQ, Mass, Noor Salman, Omar Mateen, Orlando, police, pulse nightclub, Shooting

Last June, Omar Mateen murdered 49 innocent people inside of Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, before being taken down himself by police.

Yesterday, Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, was arrested in connection with the shootings, and is facing federal charges of aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice.

Salman was taken into custody by the FBI at her Bay Area home yesterday.  Police confirmed that Salman had exchanged texts with her husband on the night of the shooting.  Police Chief John Mina said in a statement, “Nothing can erase the pain we all feel about the senseless and brutal murders of 49 of our neighbors, friends, family members and loved ones.  But today, there is some relief in knowing that someone will be held accountable for that horrific crime.”

Via People

