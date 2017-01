Another famous gorilla passed away in an Ohio zoo. Colo, the queen of the Columbus Zoo, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

Colo was known for being the oldest gorilla to be born and raised in captivity. The normal life span of a gorilla is 40 years.

Last December Colo even got a special birthday message from the one and only Betty White.

On Dec. 22, a star was born! From one Golden Girl to another: Happy 60th Birthday #ColoGorilla. Thanks @BettyMWhite! pic.twitter.com/nT3sWddgu3 — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) December 19, 2016

Via TMZ