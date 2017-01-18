American Airlines Unveils NEW ‘Basic Economy’ Service To Compete With Low-Cost Carriers

In a step to compete with lower priced carriers, American Airlines is introducing ‘Basic Economy’ fares to garner more passengers.

Here are some basics with the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ flights:

seats are automatically assigned at check-in (unless purchased 48-hours before flight)

only (1) carry-on item per passenger (purse or small backpack) and must fit under seat

NO overhead compartment luggage (larger carry-on items are allowed at an additional fee)

upgrades not permitted (regardless of elite status level)

you will board last and be seated in the Main Cabin.

tickets are non-changeable

tickets are non-refundable

Is the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ service something you will use?