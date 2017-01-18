American Airlines Unveils NEW ‘Basic Economy’ Service To Compete With Low-Cost Carriers

January 18, 2017 3:37 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Airlines, American Airlines, Basic Economy

In a step to compete with lower priced carriers, American Airlines is introducing ‘Basic Economy’ fares to garner more passengers.

Here are some basics with the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ flights:

  • seats are automatically assigned at check-in (unless purchased 48-hours before flight)
  • only (1) carry-on item per passenger (purse or small backpack) and must fit under seat
  • NO overhead compartment luggage (larger carry-on items are allowed at an additional fee)
  • upgrades not permitted (regardless of elite status level)
  • you will board last and be seated in the Main Cabin.
  • tickets are non-changeable
  • tickets are non-refundable

Is the new American Airlines ‘Basic Economy’ service something you will use?

