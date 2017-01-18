AMP 103.7 Is DFW’s Station For New Hit Music!

January 18, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: AMP 1037

AMP 103.7 is Dallas-Fort Worth’s new hit music station, with the most hits every hour from the most popular and most requested artists, like Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Bruno Mars, Sia, Ed Sheeran, and More!

AMP 103.7 starts out #FastInTheMorning with Nathan Fast weekdays from 6a-10a, Sybil Summers workdays from 10a-3p, then Tanner Kloven for the drive home from 3p-7p.

Keep your radios tune to AMP 103.7! Or  you can listen online right HERE or via the Radio.com app.

 

