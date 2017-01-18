Bella Hadid Warned The Weeknd Selena Gomez is ‘Using Him’

After the pair ended their 18-month relationship on good terms,  Bella Hadid has reportedly reached out to now friend and “Starboy” singer, Abel Tesfaye, to warn him that Selena Gomez is “using him.” A source close to Hadid stated, “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

 

According to US Weekly, Gomez and Tesfaye have been friends since November 2015, when they both performed for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Following Gomez’s three-month long stretch in rehab for depression and health issues, she got back into the studio to record music where she acquire help from The Weeknd. The pair started hanging out as friends, which then turned into something romantic.

 

Maybe there isn’t a such thing as “friends” after a breakup? What do you think?

