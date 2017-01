Dominic Puopolo was arrested on Tuesday for a video he posted on Twitter. In the video Puopolo claims he will go to the inauguration on Friday with the intention of killing Donald Trump. He then claims he is “following orders”.

Puopolo then goes on to challenge the secret service to stop him. He even referred to himself as Lord Jesus Christ.

Puopolo is being held on a million dollar bond and will undergo a psychological evaluation.

Via Tmz