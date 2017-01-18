FLOTUS Takes Emotional Final Stroll Through White House

January 18, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Farewell, FLOTUS, Michelle Obama

Two days left in the White House and Michelle Obama is using them to make us cry. On Wednesday morning, FLOTUS shared an adorable video on Twitter of her and beloved White House pups, Sunny and Bo, taking a final stroll together in the house she called home for the last eight years.

As she passes the different rooms throughout the house, you can really see her taking it all in and cherishing every second taking mental pictures to take with her when she leaves to Palm Springs.

