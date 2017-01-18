Is Pierce Brosnan Joining The Cast Of Deadpool 2?

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty open about the idea of Deadpool and Wolverine starring in a movie together. In fact, there are hints that Hugh Jackman may make a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

While the movie isn’t scheduled to come out until sometime in 2018, the casting gossip has already started. So far, everything is coming directly from Ryan Reynolds!

Wolvie. Bond. Wade. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:03am PST

Could it be that James Bond has officially landed a role in DP2? Honestly, we don’t know yet, but Hugh Jackman is certainly fueling the fire.

#wolverinebonddeadpool A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:14am PST

Anyone else hoping he’s a bad guy?