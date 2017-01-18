It’s Official: 2016 Is the Warmest Year on Record

Climate scientists have just announced 2016 is the warmest year on record. Let’s not forget this similar headline in 2015 either. Turns out, sixteen of the seventeen warmest years on record have now all occurred since 2001.

NASA released earlier this morning three graphics to explain this record warmth and really drive this dark reality home. Of these three graphics, one is a temperature chart that illustrates climate change has accelerated in recent decades, with our current decade ranking as the hottest so far. That could potentially change if we by some chance experience unusually cold years from now through 2020.

Another thing to consider is that according to NOAA, not a single land area on the planet was cooler than last year’s average. Looks like a lot of responsibilities lie ahead.