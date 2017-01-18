Josh Hamilton Stays With Rangers On Minor League Deal

Josh Hamilton promises the knee that limited him to only two minor league at-bats last year is fully healed and ready to go.

As such, the Rangers have signed the 35-year-old to a minor league contract, in an attempt for the 2008 AL MVP to start his comeback to the big leagues. In order to protect his ailing knee, Hamilton will see some time at first base this spring training, although his bat is what the Rangers’ front office will be most interested in. Hamilton told SportsDay, “It’s a prove-yourself thing. There are no guarantees, which I’ve always found I like. It pushes you and drives you to get personally where you want to be as a player. I’m excited about it.”

Reportedly, there weren’t many other teams willing to take a chance on Hamilton, which was just fine for the slugger, who wanted to play somewhere he is comfortable. Rangers GM Jon Daniels told SportsDay, “The talent level is at such a huge advantage over most others that anything he does wouldn’t shock me. He hasn’t been truly healthy in a few years. He certainly hasn’t performed at the high level during his peak with us. That being said, he’s focused and motivated for the right reasons. … When you have a talented guy who has motivation behind it, that’s a good risk for us.”

Hamilton will attend Spring Training as a non-roster invitee, and can opt out of his deal April 1st if he so chooses. If he makes the club, he will earn a minimum of $535,500.

Via SportsDay