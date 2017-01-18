Serious Expression from Local Eatery Serious Pizza

January 18, 2017 1:44 PM
For those that frequent and/or live in the Deep Ellum area, you might’ve noticed a new addition to the neighborhood. It’s kind of really hard to miss. We’re talking about the huge slice of pizza hanging outside of local eatery, Serious Pizza. The slice hangs outside about the old July Alley space where the restaurant recently expanded.

Commissioned by Serious Pizza, which was looking to add some extra attention to their extra space, they reached out to local Dallas artist Jeremy Biggers to create this project. Thanks to earlier help from Biggers, Serious Pizza also has a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed mural in the restaurant. In a recent interview with Central Track, Biggers explained, “I worked on a couple of iterations of the design that included the Serious logo and other such signage-type designs before I finally landed on just using the shape of the piece and making it a slice of pizza.”

With a little help from resources and some serious (no pun intended) determination, Biggers was able to complete the project practically in one day.

