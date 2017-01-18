Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After The Cowboys Lose To The Packers

More proof that the Dallas Cowboys really are America’s team. At least that’s the angle we’re taking on this issue.

Almost immediately after the Dallas loss to Green Bay, Super Bowl 50 ticket prices headed South. Apparently the idea of the Cowboys playing in the Super Bowl a few hours up the road in Houston was enough to inflate ticket prices.

Before Sunday’s game, the cheapest ticket price for the big game was around $4,200. After the game winning field goal by the Packers, tickets prices dropped to around $3,300.

That’s a $900 difference! That’s not just a drop off…that’s a landslide! Cowboys Rule! Everyone else drools!