Will and Grace to Return to NBC for a Revival

January 18, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: NBC, Reunion, Shows, Will and Grace

ATTN Will and Grace fans: Hold on to your seat because NBC just announced the show will be coming back for a 10-episode revival. We’re screaming, too. Original executive producer and director, James Burrows, who’s filmed every episode will also return again. NBC Entertainment chairman, Robert Greenblatt, released statement,”We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back. This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Although the premier date for the new season hasn’t been set yet, we’re just excited they’re back!

Watch Will and Grace – The Reunion announcement below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live