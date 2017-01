Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might be taking their relationship to the next level. Zayn appears to have a new tattoo which says, “love” on his hand.

Zayn has a new tattoo that says "LOVE" pic.twitter.com/uVRCuC3SAe — Zayn & Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) January 18, 2017

Many on social media are speculating that the tattoo is in Gigi’s handwriting.

To further fuel the rumor hype, Gigi was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

It’s all just speculation right now, but if it is true lets hear it for those crack shot internet detectives.

Via Elite Daily