Bad Girls Club Alum Morgan Osman Claims She’s Having an Affair with Britney Spears’ New Man

January 19, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Morgan Osman, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ new blossoming relationship with Iranian fitness model Sam Asghari is now being threatened by Femme X MB designer Morgan Osman claiming she is Asghari’s current girlfriend.

Last Saturday, Bad Girls Club alum posted (then deleted) an photo on Instagram of her kissing the fitness model, even boldly tagging the pop diva herself on this post. Bold or fame hungry?  But Morgan’s only claim to fame has been appearing on two episodes of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club back in 2010 where she was nicknamed ‘The Uber B****.’

In an interview with The Dirty, Osman stated, “‘I don’t know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person.”

Apparently the Grammy winner and Asghari go as far back as November 26, spotted on numerous occasions together. Britney first met Sam on the set of her music video for Slumber Party, shot in October 2016. A little drama won’t stop this pop diva though. Spears continues on her 17th leg of her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s AXIS.

A photo posted by Sam Asghari (@samasghari) on

