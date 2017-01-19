Cowboys Fan Updates Super Bowl LI Champions Tattoo

Jordan Garnett made waves on the internet after the Cowboys were eliminated by the Packers last Sunday. He was so confident in the ‘Boys, he got a “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo on his arm next to a huge Cowboys logo.
When the Cowboys lost, Jordan received his fair share of humiliation, which was to be expected, but he also received death threats saying he jinxed the Cowboys’ chances at a championship.
Garnett wrote on Twitter he needed some time to recollect himself, and he would be back with a statement. Well a statement he did make. To resolve the tattoo issue, Garnett went and got an extra numeral added to the “LI.” His new tattoo now reads “Super Bowl LII Champions.”
Next year is definitely the year now!
Via UPI