Cowboys Super Fan Changes Superbowl Tattoo

January 19, 2017 3:14 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 1037, cowboys, superbowl LII champions

So the same guy who got that Superbowl tattoo just made a slight alteration to his tattoo. Here’s the original:

Well, he took a lot of flack when the Cowboys did let him down. So now Mr.Garnett had another brilliant idea. To fix the small mistake he decided to once again gamble on the Cowboys, adding another I to make it say “LII Champions”.

On the bright side if he is right and the cowboys do in fact win next year’s Superbowl then this man might just be the Nostradamus of our generation.

Via Huffington Post

