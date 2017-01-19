Cowboys Super Fan Changes Superbowl Tattoo

So the same guy who got that Superbowl tattoo just made a slight alteration to his tattoo. Here’s the original:

@nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

Well, he took a lot of flack when the Cowboys did let him down. So now Mr.Garnett had another brilliant idea. To fix the small mistake he decided to once again gamble on the Cowboys, adding another I to make it say “LII Champions”.

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

On the bright side if he is right and the cowboys do in fact win next year’s Superbowl then this man might just be the Nostradamus of our generation.

Via Huffington Post