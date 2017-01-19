Footage From “A Dog’s Purpose” Shows Terrified German Shepherd Forced Into Turbulent Waters

This behind-the-scenes production footage from the upcoming film A Dog’s Purpose is disgusting and incredibly hard to watch. The scene being filmed involved some violent currents of water, and a german shepherd who wanted no part of entering them. Still, the handler forces the dog into the water despite the pup’s many attempts to claw at the walls and the pool’s edge.

The footage is below, and it is definitely hard to watch. Proceed with caution.

The companies behind the film, Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures, have looked into the footage, telling TMZ that “Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film.”

After officials viewed the footage, the representative from the American Humane Association who was monitoring the actions on-set was suspended. The AHA told TMZ, “We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter.”

Via TMZ