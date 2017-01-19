Fourth “American Crime Story” Rumored To Be About Monica Lewinsky

January 19, 2017 9:50 AM
The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Ryan Murphy has optioned A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, a book written by Jeffrey Toobin that focuses on the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky cheating scandal.

Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson served as the source material for the American Crime Story’s first season, which have led many to believe the fourth season of the anthology will focus on the cheating scandal.  Murphy and his ACS producers are already reportedly “fast-tracking the drama and already are meeting with actresses to portray Lewinsky and colleague Linda Tripp.”

Season two of the show focuses on Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath, and is expected to come to television sometime in 2018.  The third season will cover the murder of Gianni Versace.  Lady Gaga was rumored to be in contention to portray Donatella Versace, although Murphy denied any involvement she has in the show.

