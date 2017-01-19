Jimmy Kimmel Proves People Don’t Know Obamacare & The Affordable Care Act Are The Same Thing

Do you know the difference between Obamacare and The Affordable Care Act?

If you answered yes to that question, you are wrong. There is no difference. It’s the exact same thing. In fact, just last week, a social media post went viral after a man was celebrating the Senate vote to repeal Obamacare…that is until he discovered he was actually on Obamacare.

Ok, that was just one person. Not everyone is that dumb, right? Nope. And Jimmy Kimmel can prove it.

The late night talk show host took to the street of Los Angeles to ask real people what they thought of Obamacare VS the Affordable Care Act. Surprisingly, there wasn’t one single person who knew that the two were the same thing!

It’s truly a sad day in America.