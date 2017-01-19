Meet Meitu, The Weird Glamour Shot Selfie App That’s a Total Craze Right Now

January 19, 2017 1:02 PM
You may or may not have already seen selfies of your friends looking like beautiful, magical cartoons, which means you may or may not have heard of Meitu.

Meet Meitu, a glamour shot selfie app originally created in Asia and wildly popular in China. The selfie app has seen a spike in popularity in the US though. Of course we had to jump on this opportunity. Not everyday you get to turn yourself in a beautiful cartoon. The oddity of this all is that the app has been around since 2008 and only in 2015 did it see a rise in popularity in China.

According to the New York Times it is reported that Meitu was looking for a valuation of as much as $5.23 billion. That’s a lot of cash!

Meitu is the new app that’s both pretty and addictive.

 

