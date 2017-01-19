Pixar Reveals All The Hidden Easter Eggs You May Have Missed From Your Favorite Disney Movies

Pixar might have the greatest run of feature film releases of all time. Each movie is an Academy Award contender, and has heartfelt stories with real characters that viewers of all ages can identify with. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’ve been producing great content since the mid-’90s. Toy Story came out in 1995!

A popular theory amongst Pixar fans is that all the movies are connected, and take place in the same universe. Flik, the talking ant from A Bug’s Life lives in the same world as Lightning McQueen from Cars, who lives in the same world as Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc..

If you watch these movies carefully, you can find hidden “Easter Eggs,” little nods to previous or future films in the Pixar catalogue. If you’ve never seen one of these easter eggs before fear not. Pixar has released a video that highlights all of those gems you may or may not have seen.

Check it out below and relive your youth!

