A wonderful bit of baseball history this week for Rangers fans. Pudge Rodriguez just became the second catcher to be elected into the Major League Hall of Fame on the first ballot.

The other one? Pudge’s hero, Johnny Bench.

And a camera was rolling as the longtime Rangers backstop got the news. Although he also played for the Tigers and Marlins, Rodriguez spent most of his time in Texas – and will go into the Hall as a Ranger.

Have some Kleenex handy.