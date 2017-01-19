Trump Says Kanye Isn’t ‘Traditionally American’ Enough for Inauguration

Kanye West, who famously told the audience at a gig in San Jose for the Saint Pablo Tour that he didn’t vote but if he had he would’ve voted for Trump, has probably other things to think about now.

In an interview with CNN, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, Tom Barrack, cleared up any and all rumors that Yeezy would perform for Trump this week. Turns out, West didn’t even get an invite to the inauguration. Barrack even added in his interview, “He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue.”

Here’s to the coldest story ever told. How could you be so heartless?