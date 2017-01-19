Uber Giving Away Free Fitness Kits In DFW Starting At 11am

Uber wants to make sure you are keeping your New Year’s Resolutions.

Get your new year in gear with a free Uber Fit Kit! Request yours tomorrow, 11am-2pm. Learn more at https://t.co/UgE9W3NSav pic.twitter.com/5FJqj8H5K9 — Uber_DFW (@Uber_DFW) January 18, 2017

Starting at 11am today, and for today only, Uber users can register to win a free Fit Kit courtesy of the car service, Fossil watches, and Outdoor Voices.

The full details of the promotion are below:

Open the app starting at 11am in select areas of Dallas–Fort Worth on Thursday, January 19, 2017 Tap Menu on the left and select Payment option Scroll down and click Add Promo and enter code FITKITDFW to unlock the special ‘Fit Kit’ option Request the ‘Fit Kit’ option in your app starting at 11am in the delivery zone If you’re connected with a vehicle, you’ll receive a FREE fitness tote, featuring really incredible goodies

The kits are totally FREE, but they are delivered on a first come, first serve basis.

If you are one of the lucky few who get a kit, included you will find:

Outdoor Voices – baseball cap and a pair of bottoms

Snap Kitchen – $25 gift card

City Surf Fitness – 2 weeks of free classes

Lymber Fitness – workout towel and $10 off any workout

Fossil – Q Smartwatch – Only a limited quantity of Fit Kits will include free Q Smartwatches, all other Fit Kits will include $50 off a Q Smartwatch

Tribal Juice- 15% off a 6pack plus a free ginger shot

Uber – aluminum water bottle

For more information on the giveaway, you can head to Uber’s website HERE.

Via Uber-Codes