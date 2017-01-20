Barron Trump Did Not Seem Impressed With Dad’s Inauguration

Kids, huh? As Donald Trump was sworn into office as this country’s 45th president, all seemed happy and excited with one minor exception. Barron Trump. Listen, it’s gotta be pretty cool when your dad becomes President of the United States, but no child wants to sit through an entire ceremony on a Friday. Besides, there’s some serious A Series of Unfortunate Events catching up to do on Netflix.

It was as clear as daylight that this kid was not feeling it.

As usual, Twitter was not silent about this:

Can somebody please toss Barron Trump a Game Boy or something? He aways looks so bored. — Kevin McGuire (@krmcguire) January 20, 2017

As someone who once was a ten year old, I can confirm that #BarronTrump is thinking of a hundred things he would rather be doing right now — Tim Saxby (@TimxSaxby) January 20, 2017

Hey, we think if your dad just became President of the United States you’d at least stay awake for it, right?