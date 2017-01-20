Brian Loncar Cause Of Death Revealed

The prominent North Texas attorney, Brian Loncar, was found dead in his car on Dec. 4th. This was just two days after the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter, Grace, who took her own life.

The cause of death was initially ruled out as a heart attack, but the medical examiner determined on Thursday that the cause of death was, “the toxic effects of cocaine,” with secondary causes of cardiac hypertension, abnormally high blood pressure, and heart disease.

The family released this statement after the medical examiner determined Loncar’s death to be drug related:



“Brian’s passing followed his daughter Grace’s death by suicide. These are unimaginable losses for our family. Hopefully, these events will serve as heartbreaking reminders that we all need to reach out and care for our loved ones – every day.”

“Our family appreciates the outpouring of support as well as the efforts to give us the privacy and space we need to mourn Brian and Grace. We are prayerful that the community will help us examine ways to prevent these types of tragedies from shattering another home and family.”

Sue, Loncar’s wife, started the Grace and Brian Loncar Foundation to help families struggling with depression and grief.

