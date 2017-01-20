Britney Spears Talks About New Boyfriend In First Interview With Fast In The Morning

In the first official interview for Fast in the Morning, pop legend Britney Spears called in and opened up about her new relationship with backup dancer Sam Asghari.

She recalled how they met on the video shoot for her single “Slumber Party,” where the two were stuck together for up to 20 minutes at a time during one scene. As Britney said, “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other.”

While the relationship has definitely been kept quiet, it looks like Britney is finally ready to open up about their status.

Mad love ❤️ for this one pic.twitter.com/8qgqdIn22b — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2017

Britney also dished about which celebrity makes her nervous, who she follows on Twitter, plus a lot more!

Check out out full interview with Britney below!

Part 1!

Part 2!