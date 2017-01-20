Check Out The Latest Trailer For Logan

January 20, 2017 2:18 PM By Tanner Kloven
Logan just might be the most anticipated X-Men movie of all time. And for a number of reasons. This will more than likely be Hugh Jackman’s last time to wear the claws. Not to mention, Logan is really the final chapter of Wolverine.

As much as we hate to admit it, it’s the end of an era. However, it looks like Fox will send Old Man Logan out in style.

The second trailer for Logan dropped yesterday. In less than a day, the clip managed to snag over five million views!

Honestly, if you are a fan of Wolverine, this is probably the movie you’ve been waiting for! It looks awesome. It doesn’t get much better than watching a little girl rip through a bunch of bad guys with her own Wolverine-like claws!

