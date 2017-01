If the acting thing ever falls through for Chris Hemsworth, he could probably get a job with the guys at Dude Perfect.

Who knew Thor had so much game? The actor posted a video on Instagram of himself launching a full court basketball shot. He’s calling it the greatest moment of his life. Why? Because he nailed the shot!

Greatest day of my life #miracle photo cred @laithnakli thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue! A video posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Ok, we highly doubt this is the greatest moment of his life, but yeah, it’s pretty cool.